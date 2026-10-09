The legendary Clive Davis pre-Grammy gala will return in 2027 to honour his iconic legacy

Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason jr. shared a heartfelt statement regarding the decision to keep the tradition alive. “Clive built this gala into something the entire music community looked forward to for five decades," Harvey noted. "He never did it for applause or recognition. He did it because he loved this community, believed in the power of music, and understood what it meant to bring us all together to celebrate it.”

Harvey added that working with the late executive had been a profound learning experience. “I was lucky to call Clive a friend and mentor, and working with him taught me so much," he said. "That’s exactly the spirit he brought to the Pre-Grammy Gala and I know he’d want nothing more than for the show to go on this year. It’s our honor to celebrate the legacy he left behind.”

The gala is expected to feature spectacular performances from major artists whilst paying tribute to the trailblazer. Last year's star-studded guest list included Joni Mitchell, Lana Del Rey, Brandi Carlile and Gladys Knight. It also featured a video message from former President Barack Obama, who perfectly summarised the mogul's gift. “Clive’s talent has always been seeing and hearing what other people don’t,” Barack said.

Further details regarding performers will be announced in the coming months.