Barry Manilow, Post Malone and others shine at Clive Davis’ 2025 Grammy gala

Fifty years ago, music mogul Clive Davis hosted a party to celebrate Arista Records’ first Grammy-nominated record of the year, Barry Manilow’s Mandy. What began as a one-time event evolved into one of the most exclusive pre-Grammy traditions—the annual fundraising gala held on the eve of the awards ceremony.
At the 2025 event, hosted at the Beverly Hilton, Manilow performed his 1975 hit, following a video showing him singing it five decades earlier. “Can you believe I looked like that?” he quipped, adding, “Can you believe Clive looked like that?”
This year’s gala had a more sombre tone due to the recent Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed over 14,000 structures and displaced thousands. Attendees were encouraged to donate via QR codes displayed throughout the venue, contributing to the Recording Academy and MusiCares relief efforts. The event wrapped up earlier than usual, concluding at 11:30 pm.
“We knew we could use this platform,” said Recording Academy CEO Harvey Mason Jr., announcing that nearly USD 5 million had already been raised for wildfire relief.
The night featured a mix of music legends and rising stars. Joni Mitchell delivered an emotional Both Sides Now, while Post Malone, Samara Joy, and Best New Artist nominees Doechii, Shaboozey, Teddy Swims, and Benson Boone captivated the audience. Tributes to Quincy Jones included Michael Bublé’s Fly Me to the Moon and Jennifer Hudson’s rendition of (You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman.
With a guest list including Jennifer Lopez, Alicia Keys, and Paris Hilton, Davis’ gala once again proved its importance—not just as a party, but as a moment of unity for the music industry.