Barry Manilow, Post Malone and others shine at Clive Davis’ 2025 Grammy gala

Fifty years ago, music mogul Clive Davis hosted a party to celebrate Arista Records’ first Grammy-nominated record of the year, Barry Manilow’s Mandy. What began as a one-time event evolved into one of the most exclusive pre-Grammy traditions—the annual fundraising gala held on the eve of the awards ceremony.

At the 2025 event, hosted at the Beverly Hilton, Manilow performed his 1975 hit, following a video showing him singing it five decades earlier. “Can you believe I looked like that?” he quipped, adding, “Can you believe Clive looked like that?”