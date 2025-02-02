Armaan Malik to open for Ed Sheeran in Hyderabad

Indian pop sensation Armaan Malik is set to open for global music icon Ed Sheeran in Hyderabad, marking another milestone in his musical journey. For Armaan, collaboration is all about creative chemistry, and performing alongside Ed once again is a testament to that.

Ed, who is performing in Hyderabad for the first time, will have Armaan as his opening act, making this their second collaboration following their memorable performance in Mumbai.

Known for hits like You, Control, and Butta Bomma, Armaan has been instrumental in bringing Indian music to a global stage, blending Indian and international sounds seamlessly.

Sharing his thoughts on the collaboration, Armaan said, “I love working with like-minded artistes who share the same energy as me. After our 2Step remix in 2022 and performing together in Mumbai last year, I knew I had to bring something special to the Hyderabad audience. This city has always shown me immense love, and it’s an absolute honour to open for Ed Sheeran tonight. I can’t wait to step on stage and make it an unforgettable night for everyone.”