Singer Anwesshaa on her debut musical film, ‘Humsaaz’

Talented and beautiful, singer Anwesshaa always dreamt of debuting as an actress in a musical. It seems her dreams have come true with the film Humsaaz, which has attempted to replicate the format of Hollywood hits like Sound of Music, Cinderella, or High School Musical among others. “In Humsaaz, I got a chance to compose the songs and background score and the fact that this is my acting debut is sort of an icing on the cake,” says Anwesshaa as she sat for a chat with us on the same.