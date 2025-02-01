Singer Anwesshaa on her debut musical film, ‘Humsaaz’
Talented and beautiful, singer Anwesshaa always dreamt of debuting as an actress in a musical. It seems her dreams have come true with the film Humsaaz, which has attempted to replicate the format of Hollywood hits like Sound of Music, Cinderella, or High School Musical among others. “In Humsaaz, I got a chance to compose the songs and background score and the fact that this is my acting debut is sort of an icing on the cake,” says Anwesshaa as she sat for a chat with us on the same.
How did you prepare for the role?
My character's name is Khanak. She is a musician but not professional like me. She is similar to me in certain aspects of her character and yet different. I focused on learning my lines first since it is then easier to react to the co-actors while doing a scene. I've been facing the camera since long as myself, so, I tried my best to portray Khanak differently from Anwesshaa.
Tell us about the soundscape of the film?
The music has elements of Indian film pop, classical ragas, EDM, acapellas and quintessential romantic ballads. I composed first, wrote nine out of all the songs and worked on the arrangements with my music producer for the film, Allapp Sardarh. We recorded a live violin section with Cochin strings for the score, live tabla, dholak, guitar, flute, ukulele, etc. Having the iconic Shaan and my dear friend Abhay Jodhpurkar, besides some other budding voices, made Humsaaz soundtrack even more special.
How different are the songs?
The songs do not adhere to any sort of trend. People reacted saying the song by Shaan called Hum Pyar Ki Raah Par, has brought in a much-needed freshness. The team is waiting to see how people engage with the rest of the songs.
How was your experience of acting for the first time?
It was amazing. I learnt a craft I've been seeing on the stage and screen predominantly. I've a new-found respect for full-time actors who beautifully blend technicalities with emotions to contribute to the storytelling.
What do you like more, acting or singing?
I like both. But as of now I feel more at home when I sing. I've to spend more time learning acting to secure my place in the craft.
Upcoming projects as a singer?
I've recently sung for Anupam Roy for a Hindi film. Humsaaz has me as a singer too. I've recorded for Himesh Reshammiya and worked as a lyricist for the web series G.O.A.T. In the non-film space, many singles for several composers in Hindi, South Indian languages, and in Bengali are in the pipeline.
And as an actor?
I was recently offered an interesting OTT project on singer and actress Amirbai Karnataki. Talks are still in an initial stage and details will come out only when we start working on it.