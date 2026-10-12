Noor Chahal explores self-doubt and the courage to follow your dreams in Sochu Main

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I often ask myself if I should continue chasing the dream or leave it all behind. Should I keep believing in myself or take another route? Maybe I’m not built for this, or am I? Questions like these arise in everyone’s life, be it a musician or not. Sochu Main is my attempt to make an introspective song about the internal conflict of whether to conform to the crowd or continue to chase your dream while navigating feelings of uncertainty and quiet moments of solitude. It’s what I ask myself every day: is it even worth it? I wanted the lyrics to feel very simple and relatable rather than overly poetic, because when you’re actually lost in your thoughts, you don’t speak in perfectly constructed sentences. Your brain is just running in twenty different directions, wondering about your present, your future and everything in between. Musically, we kept the arrangement quite intimate so the emotion could take centre stage. The acoustic elements give it that familiar, almost personal feeling, while the rock elements depict the heroism and guts of a dreamer. I had a clear vision of how I wanted the guitars to sound. I sent voice notes imitating the electric guitar and the same was played in the song.