This Navratri concert in Hyderabad melds Carnatic music, devotion, and self-discovery

There is perhaps no greater expression of devotion than a prayer offered from within. Art, too, has long served as a conduit for revelation, bringingus closer to the rawest expressions of our humanity. This Navratri, Dial 9 for Devi, an annual concert, explores devotion through the themes of strength, prosperity, knowledge and well-being, with a repertoire of Carnatic classical compositions dedicated to the goddess

An evening of Carnatic melodies and devotion that transcends boundaries, inviting self-discovery and collective connection

Leading the ensemble of four is classical vocalist Ranjani Sivakumar, accompanied by Shanmukha on the violin, Ramakrishna on the mridangam and Madhavi on the tamboura. Together, they create an evening that brings music and devotion into conversation, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the divine through the language of classical music. While the concert is centred on the goddess, Ranjani believes its appeal extends beyond religious boundaries. For her, the experience is as much about introducing newer audiences to the genre as it is about devotion. Although classical music has seen a shift in recent years, with younger listeners showing a growing curiosity about the form, the vocalist believes its appeal stems from something far more intrinsic to human nature.