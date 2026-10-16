This Navratri concert in Hyderabad melds Carnatic music, devotion, and self-discovery

There is perhaps no greater expression of devotion than a prayer offered from within. Art, too, has long served as a conduit for revelation, bringingus closer to the rawest expressions of our humanity. This Navratri, Dial 9 for Devi, an annual concert, explores devotion through the themes of strength, prosperity, knowledge and well-being, with a repertoire of Carnatic classical compositions dedicated to the goddess
Leading the ensemble of four is classical vocalist Ranjani Sivakumar, accompanied by Shanmukha on the violin, Ramakrishna on the mridangam and Madhavi on the tamboura. Together, they create an evening that brings music and devotion into conversation, offering audiences an opportunity to experience the divine through the language of classical music. While the concert is centred on the goddess, Ranjani believes its appeal extends beyond religious boundaries. For her, the experience is as much about introducing newer audiences to the genre as it is about devotion. Although classical music has seen a shift in recent years, with younger listeners showing a growing curiosity about the form, the vocalist believes its appeal stems from something far more intrinsic to human nature.
“Identity is always a big question for the human condition, identity in terms of gender, where we come from, what we are we made of — whether it’s through music, literature, or dance we want to know ourselves better,” Ranjani says. It is this search for identity and self-understanding that, she believes, draws people towards artistic expression. Beyond the technicalities of a performance or the traditions that shape it, art offers a way to look inward, confront emotions and discover aspects of ourselves that often remain unexplored. For Ranjani, this is where its true significance lies.
The distinction between creating art and experiencing it is an important one for the vocalist. While a performance involves the artiste’s interpretation and expression, its impact on an audience is deeply personal, shaped by individual experiences and emotions. The encounter, she believes, can be transformative, regardless of the artistic medium. “Art and the experience of art are different. In performing art you meet yourself. When you perceive art, observe or listen to art, you get in touch with a sense of yourself,” Ranjani explains.
“Be it any art, I wouldn’t restrict it to the disciple of music. Why does a human go to anything that’s artistic? Because there is catharsis,” she adds. This release becomes particularly meaningful when art is experienced collectively. Having spent years navigating varying degrees of isolation during the pandemic, audiences have also rediscovered the value of gathering in shared spaces. For Ranjani, the appeal of a live performance lies not just in the music itself, but in the connections that emerge when people come together to experience it. “We are social beings, it’s so beautiful when we can get together and have a shared experience,” she says, emphasising the importance of witnessing art as a collective rather than merely consuming it individually.
As Dial 9 for Devi brings together music, spirituality and community, the concert also serves as a reminder that devotion need not be approached through rigid expectations. Whether one arrives with a deep understanding of Carnatic music, a personal connection to the goddess or simply a curiosity about the experience, there is room for everyone. Asked how audiences should prepare themselves for an evening that brings together devotion and art, Ranjani offers a response that reflects the very spirit of the concert. “Come as you are,” she says with a smile.
Tickets start at `499. 6 pm. At Saptaparni, Banjara Hills.