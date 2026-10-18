Swayam Siddha Priyadarshi takes the road less travelled with his sitar

If his personality were a raga, Swayam Siddha Priyadarshi says it would be Malgunji, a little unconventional and not quite what you expect. A raga that grows on you the longer you listen, and perhaps that says something about the way he approaches music, too. He likes to experiment, but there is always a thought behind what he does, whether it is the sound of his sitar or the way he presents himself on stage.

Sitarist by design

For Chennai, he has a raga in mind, too. Asked which one he would associate with the city, he picks Jhinjhoti, drawn to its timeless quality and what he sees as its connection to Chennai’s musical and cultural life.

Swayam is bringing his sitar to Chennai this weekend as part of The Road Less Travelled, a tour across India. He will be accompanied by tabla player Gajraj Mohini, with a set that moves between original compositions, classical music, and familiar melodies. For Swayam, the concert is another opportunity to see how far he can take the sitar without losing what makes the instrument distinctive.