Soumik Datta’s 'Travellers' urges you to listen to a fractured world

The idea of erasure also connects Travellers to another of his touring works, Mone Rekho, a project centred on memory and dementia. “Absolutely. Both projects are, at their core, about erasure. In Mone Rekho, we explore the internal erasure of the self through the loss of memory, the tragedy of a mind losing its map. In Travellers, we explore the external erasure of people, homes, and histories through conflict and displacement. Both pieces ask the same fundamental question: What remains when everything familiar is stripped away? Whether it’s a grandfather losing his sense of home to dementia or a refugee losing their physical home to war, the thread is the human struggle to be remembered, to be seen, and to belong.”

For Debjit, rhythm becomes an expression of unrest. “ Tabla expresses the woven pictures of the unrest and chaos in the pieces in its own manner. The variety of sound production, uneven calculations and usage of different syllables go hand in hand with the theme,” he says, adding that silence is as important as sound. “The restraint lets the fire of urgency burn even brighter.”

Silence, he adds, becomes equally crucial. “Silence speaks a thousand words. The silence of the tabla wraps the overall emotions of the pieces within itself and the restraint lets the fire of urgency burn even brighter through the rest of the band. I feel this responsibility is even more crucial.”

Sayee sees the instrument as a channel for personal response. “There is a huge amount of abstractness in how we feel about everything that is happening, and through the instrument, it feels like an expression of my own mindspace and vulnerabilities about it.”

At its core, Travellers proposes that art can hold space for grief, memory and contradiction without smoothing their edges. As Soumik puts it, “I hope they carry a sense of ‘heavy lightness’. Heavy, because they have spent that time bearing witness to the world’s most difficult truths, but light, because they didn’t have to carry that weight alone. I want them to leave the darkness of the hall feeling more awake, not just to the news on their screens, but to their own capacity for empathy.”

Travellers will be performed on February 13, from 7 pm, at The Folly, Amethyst, Royapettah. Tickets are priced at Rs 600.

