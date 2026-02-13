Open Heart Concert to premiere Sarah Black’s Maname

“I want the audience to walk away with full hearts.” That is the intention. Not just applause. Not just a good set. Full hearts.

Sarah Black blends storytelling and song in Chennai show

At her upcoming Open Heart Concert, musician Sarah Black is crafting an evening that moves like an emotional arc rather than a conventional gig. The setlist itself reflects that journey. “The lineup is pretty exciting because I get to play my old songs, which are not out, which are going to be out. I also get to play the premiere of Maname,” she says.

The first half of the show will unfold live with her band, Joseph Jerome, Skandha Jay and Sam Daniel. The second half transitions into her pop tracks, offering a shift in energy. “The audience gets a little bit of everything, and I think it’s really going to be an experience.”

What sets this performance apart is not only the music but the conversation threaded through it. “I’m going to be talking about my songs before I sing about it and give them all the tea,” she laughs. Each track arrives with context, the emotional state behind it, the backstory and the reason it exists.