The man behind Rajinikanth’s iconic titlecard BGM: What makes Deva’s legacy unforgettable?

In Tamil cinema, few moments are as electrifying as Rajinikanth’s appearance on screen. The music builds, the beats kick in, and the theatre erupts. Among the composers who have shaped this larger-than-life cinematic experience, Deva, who passed away, recently, holds a special place. Fondly known as Thenisai Thendral, he is celebrated for his catchy tunes, energetic rhythms and an instinct for music that connects with the masses. Here are five things that make his legacy unforgettable.
The magic of the Superstar title card
Deva’s contribution to Rajinikanth’s musical identity is closely associated with Annamalai and Baasha. Annamalai’s memorable title card and its musical treatment helped establish an exciting template for announcing the Superstar on screen. It is a reminder of how a few carefully chosen notes can build anticipation and turn an introduction into a celebration. Interestingly, the same title card that was introduced in 1992, continues to be used even today during Rajinikanth’s entry.
An instinct for mass appeal
Deva understood the pulse of commercial Tamil cinema. His music brought together catchy hooks, punchy percussion and accessible melodies that audiences could instantly connect with. Songs such as Vandhenda Paalkaran from Annamalai and Naan Autokaaran from Baashha capture this spirit. They are energetic, instantly recognisable and closely associated with Rajinikanth’s screen persona. Deva’s collaborations with Kamal Haasan showcased his versatility as a composer, blending catchy melodies with the playful energy of mainstream Tamil cinema. His works in Avvai Shanmugi, Pammal K Sambandham, and Panchathanthiram are proof.
The unmistakable flavour of gaana
One of Deva’s defining contributions was his ability to bring the flavour of Chennai’s gaana music into mainstream cinema. Rooted in the city’s street culture, gaana is known for its lively rhythms, colloquial lyrics and infectious energy. Deva helped popularise this sound through songs that resonated with ordinary listeners. Songs like Salomiya, Laalakku Dol Dappi Ma, Oothikinu Kadichukkava, Meenatchi Meenatchi, and Udhayam Theatre La to name a few.
Beyond mass numbers
Although Deva is widely celebrated for his high-energy compositions, his musical range extends to romance and melody. Konjam Naal Poru Thalaiva from Aasai (1995), Vellarikka Pinju Vellarikka from Kadhal Kottai (1996) and Oh Sona from Vaali (1999) showcase different facets of his musical sensibility. This versatility helped him remain relevant across genres and audiences.
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