The man behind Rajinikanth’s iconic titlecard BGM: What makes Deva’s legacy unforgettable?

In Tamil cinema, few moments are as electrifying as Rajinikanth’s appearance on screen. The music builds, the beats kick in, and the theatre erupts. Among the composers who have shaped this larger-than-life cinematic experience, Deva, who passed away, recently, holds a special place. Fondly known as Thenisai Thendral, he is celebrated for his catchy tunes, energetic rhythms and an instinct for music that connects with the masses. Here are five things that make his legacy unforgettable.

Reasons Deva’s music became legendary

The magic of the Superstar title card

Deva’s contribution to Rajinikanth’s musical identity is closely associated with Annamalai and Baasha. Annamalai’s memorable title card and its musical treatment helped establish an exciting template for announcing the Superstar on screen. It is a reminder of how a few carefully chosen notes can build anticipation and turn an introduction into a celebration. Interestingly, the same title card that was introduced in 1992, continues to be used even today during Rajinikanth’s entry.