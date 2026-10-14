Jailer 2: Rajinikanth is back as Tiger! Here’s everything to remember about Jailer before the sequel

Thalaivar Rajinikanth is back with a bang, and the hype is absolutely unreal! With Jailer 2 all set to hit screens tomorrow, October 15, it's the perfect time to revisit the film that turned Tiger Muthuvel Pandian into a full-blown pop-culture phenomenon. Because when Thalaivar roars, the whole theatre listens!
In Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer (2023), Rajinikanth played Tiger, a seemingly retired family man whose quiet life hid a seriously dangerous past. One moment, he's the loving father and doting grandfather; the next, he's taking down an entire criminal empire. The message was clear: never underestimate a retired jailer, especially when he's played by the Superstar.
Tiger's peaceful world falls apart when his son, police officer Arjun (Vasanth Ravi), goes missing while investigating gangster Varman (Vinayakan) and his idol-smuggling operation. Refusing to believe the worst, Tiger begins his own investigation, unleashing a side of himself that leaves everyone stunned. Soon, his past as a formidable jailer comes to light, along with a network of powerful allies ready to stand by him.
Enter Narasimha (Shiva Rajkumar) and Mathew (Mohanlal), whose explosive presence adds serious star power to Tiger's mission. But the biggest shock comes when Tiger discovers that Arjun is alive and has been secretly working with Varman. Faced with the ultimate betrayal, a father must make an impossible choice to stop his own son.
The ending hits hard as Tiger walks away, letting go of the chain carrying Arjun's childhood tooth. For all his strength, this is one battle that leaves him emotionally shattered.
Interestingly, Rajinikanth was initially reluctant to make a sequel, having turned down ideas for Baashha 2 and Petta 2. However, rewatching Jailer after its OTT release changed his mind. Varman's warning about a bigger criminal network, coupled with the ₹1,000-crore operation, convinced Thalaivar that Tiger's story had more to tell. And that's when he called Nelson. Now, with Jailer 2, the promise is bigger stakes, mass moments, explosive action and the unmistakable Rajini swag.
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