Jailer 2: Rajinikanth is back as Tiger! Here’s everything to remember about Jailer before the sequel

The ending hits hard as Tiger walks away, letting go of the chain carrying Arjun's childhood tooth. For all his strength, this is one battle that leaves him emotionally shattered.

Interestingly, Rajinikanth was initially reluctant to make a sequel, having turned down ideas for Baashha 2 and Petta 2. However, rewatching Jailer after its OTT release changed his mind. Varman's warning about a bigger criminal network, coupled with the ₹1,000-crore operation, convinced Thalaivar that Tiger's story had more to tell. And that's when he called Nelson. Now, with Jailer 2, the promise is bigger stakes, mass moments, explosive action and the unmistakable Rajini swag.

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