Jailer 2 cast salaries revealed: From Rajnikanth's profit share to Vidya Balan's whooping fees, here's all you need to know

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has created quite a buzz, and the rumoured remuneration paid to its cast members has further fueled it. Jailer 2, an action-drama, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Many famous faces of the Indian film industry have been cast in the movie. According to rumours, Rajinikanth will earn Rs 110 crore and will also get a share of the profits from the movie.

Jailer 2 cast salaries: How much are Rajinikanth, Vidya Balan and others reportedly earning?

As per reports, he is getting Rs 110 crores for Jailer 2. He also has a profit share clause, but the details have yet to be revealed. He will earn approximately Rs 180 crores if his movie does very well at the box office. Mohanlal reportedly took Rs 30 crore for his second instalment. He is back as Mathew, the gangster from the first film, who will play an important role in this film.