Jailer 2 cast salaries revealed: From Rajnikanth's profit share to Vidya Balan's whooping fees, here's all you need to know

Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2 has created quite a buzz, and the rumoured remuneration paid to its cast members has further fueled it. Jailer 2, an action-drama, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Many famous faces of the Indian film industry have been cast in the movie. According to rumours, Rajinikanth will earn Rs 110 crore and will also get a share of the profits from the movie.
As per reports, he is getting Rs 110 crores for Jailer 2. He also has a profit share clause, but the details have yet to be revealed. He will earn approximately Rs 180 crores if his movie does very well at the box office. Mohanlal reportedly took Rs 30 crore for his second instalment. He is back as Mathew, the gangster from the first film, who will play an important role in this film.
It is said that Vijay Sethupathi normally gets paid between Rs 15 crore and Rs 25 crore per movie. He was willing to work alongside Rajinikanth despite the fact that he did not want to take on cameo roles.
Shiva Rajkumar, the Kannada star, will be reprising the role of Narasimha, a gangster from Karnataka. The villain has a major role in the second instalment. The actor is known to charge Rs 8 crore per film.
Suraj Venjaramoodu of Malayalam cinema is said to have charged Rs. 1 crore. Known for films such as Veera Dheera Sooran and Youth, he has described Rajinikanth as a 'magician' while expressing his enthusiasm about working with the superstar.
Vidya Balan, who has joined hands with the franchise, is reported to earn Rs 6 crore. She is believed to play a grey character and the daughter of the character played by Mithun Chakraborty.
According to reports, Hrithik Roshan charges between Rs 80 crore and Rs 110 crore for each movie. He is expected to collaborate with Rajinikanth for the first time in 30 years. SJ Suryah’s normal fees stand at Rs 3 crore and Rs 10 crore, depending on the production.
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