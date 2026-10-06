Jailer 2 release date: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian on October 15

Rajinikanth's most feared retired jailer is back on the big screen. Sun Pictures has announced that Jailer 2 will release in theatres worldwide on October 15. The film releases during the Dussehra window, a slot meant to give the sequel a big opening in both domestic and international markets.
The footage released so far suggests Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is up against more than a single villain this time. The teaser opens with Vinakayan's character warning Muthuvel Pandian that a much larger network is coming after him, before Rajinikanth makes a stylish entry. The first film was about one man was about one man's vendetta, and the sequel promises something more dangerous.
In the 2023 film, Varman's men entering Muthuvel's house are killed rapidly by snipers who had sworn to protect his family. That sequence became one of the film's signature moments, and it makes snipers a natural motif for a sequel built on protecting what Muthuvel holds dear.
Behind the camera, the core team remains intact. The film reunites Rajinikanth and director Nelson after the 2023 blockbuster, and the makers recently released the first single, "Ala Bolelo", composed by Anirudh Ravichander. The cast is star-studded as with the last time. Shiva Rajkumar, Mohanlal, Jackie Shroff, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, Ramya Krishnan and Vinayakan are among those listed. Hrithik Roshan is also reportedly making a special appearance, which would reunite him with Rajinikanth nearly four decades after Bhagwaan Dada.
Rumours of reshoots had fuelled talk of a delay, but Sun Pictures reaffirmed the October 15 date and unveiled a new poster of Rajinikanth holding a gun. Shooting wrapped in April this year.
The original Jailer collected around 650 crore worldwide. The sequel opens a day before Dhanush's Om: Chapter 1, which is slated for October 16.
For now, the trailers have kept the story and Rajinikanth's full look largely under wraps. The promo shows him in silhouette before ending with a powerful walk down a road, backed by Anirudh's score. With the countdown now in single digits, Rajinikanth's return as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian looks set to be one of the year's biggest theatrical events.
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