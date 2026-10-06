Jailer 2 release date: Rajinikanth returns as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian on October 15

Rajinikanth's most feared retired jailer is back on the big screen. Sun Pictures has announced that Jailer 2 will release in theatres worldwide on October 15. The film releases during the Dussehra window, a slot meant to give the sequel a big opening in both domestic and international markets.

All you need to know about Jailer 2

The footage released so far suggests Tiger Muthuvel Pandian is up against more than a single villain this time. The teaser opens with Vinakayan's character warning Muthuvel Pandian that a much larger network is coming after him, before Rajinikanth makes a stylish entry. The first film was about one man was about one man's vendetta, and the sequel promises something more dangerous.