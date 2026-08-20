Ala Bolelo promo from Jailer 2 sparks language debate among Malayalam speakers

The criticism isn't entirely one-sided by language, either. Getting Malayalam incorrect isn't entirely out of character, as some Tamil-speaking readers have added, pointing out that Tamil movies doesn't always get its own language's finer sounds right too.

Nelson Dilipkumar is the writer and director of Jailer 2, which is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures. In addition to new cast members SJ Suryah, Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Anna Rajan, and Jatin Sarna, it is a follow-up to 2023's Jailer and features Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Mirnaa, and Rithvik. Jackie Shroff, Shiva Rajkumar, and Mohanlal will return to their brief appearances in the first movie. On October 15, the film is scheduled to be released.