Shah Rukh Khan to play a cop in Rajinikanth’s Jailer 2?

Director Nelson Dilipkumar’s Jailer 2 has triggered huge anticipation among fans and film buffs for several reasons. One of the prime reasons is that Jailer 2 promises to have loads of action and entertainment just like the first part which went on to emerge a blockbuster, raking in a whopping 650 crores worldwide.

Jailer, which opened to positive reviews, took a strong opening. In fact, the film's overseas distributor Ayngaran International confirmed that the film had made a whopping 33 crores on its very first day, the highest in Superstar Rajinikanth’s career!

Sources close to the unit say that Jailer 2 is shaping up well on the lines of Jailer. It may be recalled that Superstar Rajinikanth had celebrated his 75th birthday on the sets of Jailer 2 last year. Shooting of the second part of Jailer began in Chennai first. Sun Pictures, the production house producing the action entertainer, had announced that shooting for the film had commenced on March 10 last year.