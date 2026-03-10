Aneet Padda set to play Madhubala in upcoming biopic? YRF denies rumours

The buzz around portraying one of Bollywood’s greatest actresses, Madhubala, has kept the industry’s leading ladies under some real spotlight. Rumours and predictions flew across social media creating a real hype amidst the audience.
As speculations around Kiara Advani being considered for the role were eventually swiped left, the makers have finally locked in their main character. New reports suggest that Aneet Padda is set to star in the upcoming biopic directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. But a spokesperson from Yash Talent denied the rumours.
As soon as the news of the Madhubala project was made public, fans across social media grew eager about the lead role. Debates around the perfect actress to portray the character grew intense with each passing day, making the casting call even more scrutinising.
Several fans had guessed Kiara to be the one to play Madhubala but the claims were soon dropped and now reports are swirling about Aneet playing Madhubala. The film, which is set to celebrate the life, work and legacy of the iconic Hindi movie star Madhubala, has kept the audience at the brink of their chair with each update.
However, a YRF Talent spokesperson has officially confirmed that the rumours are untrue.
As of now, all other details are being kept under wraps, with the filmmakers maintaining an air of secrecy with the project. The other cast members have also not been disclosed and neither has the details of the storyline. But knowing SLB's style of work, it usually features grand sets and dramatic character ensembles, so this might just not be any different.
Now as for the Kiara rumours, a few months back, people started speculating that the actress might sign her next project with SLB. But it's unclear if Aneet who debuted with Saiyaara, is being considered.
With her debut role she truly amazed the audience and has been the centre of attention prior to the release. And this project is a big step in her acting career and would definitely shape her journey in the best way possible.
