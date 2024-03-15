Darlings director Jasmeet J Reen to make a biopic on Madhubala

It looks like a biopic is all set to be announced for veteran Bollywood actress Madhubala. Sony Pictures International Productions, India, has announced on social media that a film will be made on the legacy of veteran actress Madhubala, who was known as the living Taj Mahal and India's Marilym Monroe.

The studio has signed Jasmeet K. Reen, who made her directorial debut with Darlings actor Alia Bhatt. Sony Pictures is developing the cinematic journey and the challenges she confronted as a woman navigating the complexities of the entertainment industry during her era.

The film is bankrolled by Sony Pictures International Productions and Brewing Thoughts Pvt Ltd. (Prashant Singh and Madhurya Vinay), with whom the studio has already started working on India’s biggest superhero trilogy, Shaktimaan.

Madhubala’s sister, Madhur Brij Bhushan, and Arvind Kumar Malviya (Madhubala Ventures) are co-producers on the film. However, details about who will play the titular role are still under wraps.

One of the highest-paid and greatest actresses in the history of Indian cinema, Madhubala, in a career spanning more than 20 years, appeared in over 60 films till the time of her death in 1969.

She had worked in blockbusters such as Mughal-E-Azam, Mr & Mrs 55, Chalti Ka Naam Gaadi, and Barsaat Ki Raat to name a few.