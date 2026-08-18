The Revolutionaries: Bhuvan Bam unveils first look as Rash Behari Bose

Prime Video has set September 11 as the global premiere date for The Revolutionaries, bringing Nikkhil Advani’s ambitious period series to audiences across India and abroad. Dominating the newest teaser is influencer and actor Bhuvan Bam. The actor appears in a completely different avatar, setting the tone for his portrayal of the iconic freedom fighter Rash Behari.

Bhuvan Bam takes on a powerful new avatar as Rash Behari Bose

The Revolutionaries is inspired by historian and author Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. The series is set to shed light on the lesser-known struggles of the Indian revolutionaries during the British Raj and how they brought their vision of a free India to life.

Portraying some of the brilliant men and women during the freedom struggle are the rising stars of the Indian cinema. The cast boasts a star-studded ensemble of Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada among others. Bhuvan, taking to his Instagram, has now posted a glimpse of his appearance on the series.