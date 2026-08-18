The Revolutionaries: Bhuvan Bam unveils first look as Rash Behari Bose

Prime Video has set September 11 as the global premiere date for The Revolutionaries, bringing Nikkhil Advani’s ambitious period series to audiences across India and abroad. Dominating the newest teaser is influencer and actor Bhuvan Bam. The actor appears in a completely different avatar, setting the tone for his portrayal of the iconic freedom fighter Rash Behari.
The Revolutionaries is inspired by historian and author Sanjeev Sanyal’s bestselling book Revolutionaries: The Other Story of How India Won Its Freedom. The series is set to shed light on the lesser-known struggles of the Indian revolutionaries during the British Raj and how they brought their vision of a free India to life.
Portraying some of the brilliant men and women during the freedom struggle are the rising stars of the Indian cinema. The cast boasts a star-studded ensemble of Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Pirzada among others. Bhuvan, taking to his Instagram, has now posted a glimpse of his appearance on the series.
The teaser, captioned “Planned it, believed it, led it with pride. Meet Rash Behari Bose,” introduces Bhuvan in a striking period look, with an intense expression and a commanding screen presence. Playing Rash Behari Bose gives him the opportunity to explore a layered real-life personality and bring the revolutionary’s story to a new generation through long-form storytelling.
Comments of appreciation flooded the post as he unveiled his look from the series. One user wrote, “Kill it Bhuvan ! Looks amazing”. Another added, “The range. Peak madness, peak BB, now that's called an announcement”. One comment also read, “Bhuvannnn!! My god!! I am so excited and proud”.
Aside from Bhuvan, the other characters are portrayed with equal depth and seriousness. Rohit Saraf plays Sachindra Nath Sanyal, a prominent revolutionary who becomes a key part of the show’s central story. Pratibha Ranta portrays Pratibha Lahiri, while Gurfateh Pirzada steps into the role of Bagha Jatin.