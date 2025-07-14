Makers drop first look of The Revolutionaries, starring Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ratna, Gurfateh Pirzada and Bhuvan Bam

The first look of the upcoming period-drama The Revolutionaries was unveiled on Monday. It features an ensemble cast led by Bhuvan Bam, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, Gurfateh Pirzada and Jason Shah, and shows the fight for freedom put up by the Indian revolutionaries against the British imperial power.

The Revolutionaries first look release

The series is created and directed by Nikkhil Advani, and is based on the acclaimed book Revolutionaries: The Other Story Of How India Won Its Freedom. It tells the story of brave young Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj.

Talking about the series, Nikkhil Advani said, “For me, The Revolutionaries is a deeply enriching and enlightening experience. Sanjeev Sanyal's powerful book has given us a compelling foundation to tell the untold stories of these extraordinary young patriots. We’re thrilled to work once again with our long-standing collaborators at Prime Video, who are wholly supportive and encouraging of our vision. We have brought together an exceptional crew and cast, led by Bhuvan, Rohit, Pratibha and Gurfateh, who are ready to fully immerse themselves in the spirit of this story and breathe life into these iconic characters. We are committed to crafting a narrative that is both authentic and impactful for audiences across the globe.”