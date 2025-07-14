Preity Zinta spends fun weekend with husband Gene at Wimbledon 2025

Actress Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough watched an “unbelievable game of tennis” at the Wimbledon 2025 and described it as a “fun weekend.”

Preity Zinta attends Wimbledon 2025 with husband Gene Goodenough

Preity took to Instagram, where she dropped a string of pictures and videos from Wimbledon. In the glimpses, the actress could be seen posing with Gene, her friends, gorging on fresh strawberries and also a clip of her watching the match.

“What a fun weekend this has been with my hubby my Pati Parmeshwar & my favourite girls watching an unbelievable game of tennis ! Was awesome to see the men’s finals at Wimbledon !”

She went on to congratulate star player Jannik Sinner for his maiden win.

“Congratulation @janniksin for winning your first Wimbledon title & hard luck @carlitosalcarazz You fought hard & gave us a thrilling match. #Wimbledon2025 #Men’sFinal #Tennisweekend #Sunday #Ting,” she added.