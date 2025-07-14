Evan Rachel Wood confirms her absence from Practical Magic 2: Was not asked to come back

The Westworld actor posted a note on her Instagram handle on Monday. Wood said she would do the sequel even if it is the smallest role in it. “I am getting asked about this a lot, so I’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the #PracticalMagic sequel. l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line,” she wrote.

“I was told they are re-casting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans. It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters,” she added.

The sequel is slated to release in theatres on 18, 2026.