Silambarasan sheds nearly 10 kgs for Vetri Maaran’s upcoming film

Tamil cinema star Silambarasan TR, popularly known as STR, has undergone a dramatic physical transformation for his next project with acclaimed filmmaker Vetrimaaran. The actor reportedly shed close to 10 kilograms in just ten days, signaling his deep commitment to the yet-to-be-titled film.

Silambarasan joins Vetri Maaran’s Vada Chennai universe with dramatic makeover

This highly anticipated project is set in the same gritty universe as Vetrimaaran's cult hit Vada Chennai, which featured Dhanush in the lead. Though not a direct sequel, the upcoming film will explore new narratives within the same gangster-laden world that captivated audiences.

STR is expected to appear in two distinct looks in the film—one where he portrays a character his own age, and another where he sports a more youthful appearance. Sources close to the production confirm that a teaser announcement video has already been shot, though details surrounding the storyline, cast, and official title are still under wraps.

Director Vetrimaaran recently addressed speculation about Vada Chennai 2, clarifying that while this new film is set in that world, it is a separate project altogether. He emphasized that STR will headline the film, which aims to expand the universe rather than serve as a continuation.

Silambarasan’s intense preparation and renewed focus have not gone unnoticed. With fans eagerly awaiting updates, the collaboration between STR and Vetrimaaran is already generating massive buzz. Given the actor's physical transformation, expectations are high that his role will be both challenging and impactful.

STR was last seen in Thug Life, directed by the legendary Mani Ratnam.

