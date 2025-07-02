Simbu likely to sport dual looks in Vetri Maaran’s next set in Vada Chennai universe

If industry sources are to be believed, actor Silambarasan TR (Simbu) will be seen in not one, but two distinct looks in director Vetri Maaran’s much-anticipated upcoming film, which is set in the gritty world of his cult classic Vada Chennai.

Simbu joins Vetri Maaran for a gritty tale with dual looks

Recently, Vetri Maaran officially clarified that his next project, produced by Kalaipuli S. Thanu, will feature Simbu in the lead role. Addressing speculation, the acclaimed filmmaker confirmed that the film is not Vada Chennai 2, as many had assumed. However, he did state that the story will unfold within the same universe, sharing elements and timelines with the original film.

In an interview on his own YouTube channel, Vetri Maaran said:"There is a lot of speculation if this will be Vada Chennai 2. I want to clear that speculation. This is not Vada Chennai 2. What Dhanush acts in will be Vada Chennai 2. However, this story will also be set in the world of Vada Chennai, which means certain aspects of that world will be there in this story as well. This story will also be in a similar timeline."

Adding to the buzz, insiders now reveal that Simbu will be seen in two different avatars in the film. One will reflect his current age, while the other will present a younger version of the actor.

Reportedly, a shoot took place a few weeks ago featuring Simbu in his present-day look, while another shoot — showcasing his younger look — is scheduled soon. Both shoots are said to be part of an announcement video expected to release next week, further fueling anticipation among fans.

Interestingly, Vada Chennai 2 is one of the most awaited sequels by Tamil cinema buffs. Vada Chennai starred Dhanush, Aishwarya Rajesh, Andrea Jeremiah and Samuthirakani to name a few.

