Simbu reveals why he’s always punctual on Mani Ratnam’s film sets

Actor Silambarasan, popularly known as Simbu, recently opened up about his unwavering punctuality when working with legendary filmmaker Mani Ratnam—a quality many have noted and questioned over the years.
Speaking at a promotional event for the upcoming film 'Thug Life', which stars Kamal Haasan and is directed by Mani Ratnam, Simbu addressed a frequently asked question: why he’s always on time for Mani Ratnam’s shoots.
“People often ask me, ‘You’re always punctual for Mani sir’s shoots. Why is that? Is it because you’re scared of him? Is he strict?’” Simbu said with a smile.
He continued, “The truth is, I’m not scared of Mani sir—I genuinely like him. I’ve never been late to his sets, not even once. In fact, there have been days I’ve arrived before him. The reason is simple: I’m an actor, and if I trust a director and producer, I believe they must also honor that trust by delivering the film on time.”
Simbu emphasised that Mani Ratnam leads by example. “He’s always prepared. He doesn’t come to the set unsure of what to shoot. He knows exactly what he wants, and he gets it done within the promised schedule. He respects actors’ time, he doesn’t waste call sheets, payments are prompt, and his films release as planned. When a man runs his set with such discipline and integrity, why wouldn’t anyone be on time?”
The actor also praised Mani Ratnam’s hands-on approach to directing. “Some directors sit in front of the monitor and give instructions from afar. But Mani sir will walk over, no matter how far he is, and personally tell you what he needs. That kind of involvement makes a difference.”
Reflecting on his career, Simbu added, “If I had more directors like Mani sir, I would’ve done many more films and made my fans even happier. If he were to call me for three more projects, I’d drop everything and say yes without a second thought.”