Simbu reveals why he’s always punctual on Mani Ratnam’s film sets

Speaking at a promotional event for the upcoming film 'Thug Life', which stars Kamal Haasan and is directed by Mani Ratnam, Simbu addressed a frequently asked question: why he’s always on time for Mani Ratnam’s shoots.

“People often ask me, ‘You’re always punctual for Mani sir’s shoots. Why is that? Is it because you’re scared of him? Is he strict?’” Simbu said with a smile.

He continued, “The truth is, I’m not scared of Mani sir—I genuinely like him. I’ve never been late to his sets, not even once. In fact, there have been days I’ve arrived before him. The reason is simple: I’m an actor, and if I trust a director and producer, I believe they must also honor that trust by delivering the film on time.”