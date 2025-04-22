Kamal Haasan reveals nickname for Mani Ratnam during ‘Thug Life’ shoot

Veteran actor Kamal Haasan has reunited with legendary director Mani Ratnam after 38 years for their highly anticipated film Thug Life. At the launch of the movie's first single, Kamal Haasan opened up about his experience working once again with Ratnam, fondly recalling the director’s deep passion for cinema.
Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan said, "It’s rare in a long career like mine to feel pure joy while working on a film — to be completely immersed, only thinking about the movie. That’s possible only with a team like this."
In a light-hearted moment, Haasan revealed a humorous nickname he had coined for Mani Ratnam during the shoot. "I called him 'Anjara Mani Ratnam' — 'Anjara' means 5:30 in Tamil," he said with a smile. "He’s always on set by 5:30 a.m. I started using the nickname out of frustration, but now it’s just fitting. If he’s there by 5:30, I can show up at 5:45 — but poor Ravi K Chandran, our cinematographer, has to be there by 3:45!"
On a more serious note, Kamal praised Mani Ratnam’s dedication, saying, "Only someone who dreams about cinema all night can wake up and show up that early without even needing an alarm."
Haasan also credited fans for reuniting him with the visionary director. "This film is a peace offering to the fans who kept asking for another collaboration," he said. Their first project together, Nayagan (1987), is still hailed as a cult classic and one of Indian cinema's finest.
In Thug Life, Kamal Haasan takes on the powerful role of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in what Madras Talkies, Mani Ratnam’s production house, describes as “an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph.” The film features an ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and Abhirami.
The movie’s music is composed by AR Rahman, with cinematography by Ravi K Chandran, editing by Sreekar Prasad, and action choreography by the acclaimed stunt duo Anbariv.
The full audio launch is set for May 16, with a special musical event also planned in Australia — and the entire Thug Life team is expected to attend.