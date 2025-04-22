Kamal Haasan reveals nickname for Mani Ratnam during ‘Thug Life’ shoot

Speaking at the event, Kamal Haasan said, "It’s rare in a long career like mine to feel pure joy while working on a film — to be completely immersed, only thinking about the movie. That’s possible only with a team like this."

In a light-hearted moment, Haasan revealed a humorous nickname he had coined for Mani Ratnam during the shoot. "I called him 'Anjara Mani Ratnam' — 'Anjara' means 5:30 in Tamil," he said with a smile. "He’s always on set by 5:30 a.m. I started using the nickname out of frustration, but now it’s just fitting. If he’s there by 5:30, I can show up at 5:45 — but poor Ravi K Chandran, our cinematographer, has to be there by 3:45!"