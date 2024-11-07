Kamal Haasan unveils first look of Thug Life, announces release date on his 70th birthday

Ulaganayagan Kamal Haasan unveiled the first look from his highly anticipated film Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam. The film is set to release worldwide on June 5, 2025.

Kamal shared the striking poster on his Instagram, which features him with long hair and a rugged beard, bathed in a fiery red hue. The poster also features actor Silambarasan TR. In the caption, Kamal wrote: “Every role is an evolution, every film a journey. #ThugLife #ThugLifeFromJune5th #ManiRatnamFilm.”

Thug Life marks Kamal Haasan's 234th film, where he portrays the gritty character Rangaraya Sakthivel Nayakar. The poster and teaser suggest a raw, intense narrative, with Kamal's character bringing a unique blend of toughness and finesse to the world of underworld crime. The film promises epic action sequences, showing Kamal’s legendary skill in portraying complex, time-hardened characters.

The film also stars Silambarasan TR, Trisha, Abhirami, and Nasser in key roles. The teaser hints at a compelling story of survival and power struggles, where Kamal’s character confronts peril with unrivalled grit and grandeur.

Kamal and Mani Ratnam, who previously collaborated on iconic films like Nayakan and the Ponniyin Selvan series, reunite for Thug Life, with music by the legendary AR Rahman. Thug Life is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, R. Mehendran, and Siva Ananth.