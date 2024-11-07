Shruti Haasan celebrates father Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday, calls him a ‘rare diamond’

Kamal Haasan celebrates his 70th birthday on Thursday and his daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, shared a heartfelt wish for the iconic actor. Describing her appa as a “rare diamond,” Shruti expressed her love and admiration in a touching post.

On Instagram, she posted a picture of the two of them at the gym. In the snap, Kamal was seen dressed in athleisure, while Shruti appeared in a more glamorous outfit. Her caption read, “Happy birthday appa. You’re a rare diamond, and walking by your side is one of my life’s greatest joys. I know you don’t believe in god, but you’ll always be his/her chosen child.”

She shared her excitement to witness all the “magical things” he continues to accomplish, adding, “Here’s to many more birthdays and many more dreams coming true. Love you so much, pa.”