Shruti Haasan celebrates father Kamal Haasan’s 70th birthday, calls him a ‘rare diamond’
Kamal Haasan celebrates his 70th birthday on Thursday and his daughter, actress Shruti Haasan, shared a heartfelt wish for the iconic actor. Describing her appa as a “rare diamond,” Shruti expressed her love and admiration in a touching post.
On Instagram, she posted a picture of the two of them at the gym. In the snap, Kamal was seen dressed in athleisure, while Shruti appeared in a more glamorous outfit. Her caption read, “Happy birthday appa. You’re a rare diamond, and walking by your side is one of my life’s greatest joys. I know you don’t believe in god, but you’ll always be his/her chosen child.”
She shared her excitement to witness all the “magical things” he continues to accomplish, adding, “Here’s to many more birthdays and many more dreams coming true. Love you so much, pa.”
Kamal, celebrated as one of Indian cinema’s greatest actors, has made his mark across Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada, and Bengali language films. He is a recipient of three National Film Awards for Best Actor, nine Tamil Nadu State Film Awards, four Nandi Awards, and the Kalaimamani Award. His accolades also include the Padma Shri in 1990, the Padma Bhushan in 2014, and the Order of Arts and Letters (Chevalier) in 2016.
He began his journey as a child artist in the 1960 Tamil film Kalathur Kannamma and rose to fame with the 1975 film Apoorva Raagangal, directed by K Balachander. His acclaimed roles include a man falling in love with a woman with amnesia in Moondram Pirai, a slum dweller-turned-don in Nayakan, and dual roles in Indian.
Kamal was recently seen in Indian 2, directed by S Shankar, where he reprised his role as Senapathy, an elderly vigilante battling corruption. His upcoming projects include Indian 3 and Thug Life.