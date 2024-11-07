'Michael Madana Kama Rajan' to 'Panchathanthiram': Five comedy flicks of Kamal Haasan that are a must-watch

Sathi Leelavathi, directed by the iconic filmmaker Balu Mahendra, has Kamal Haasan playing doctor Sakthivel, who has to step in for his friend who has an extramarital affair. The actor's delivery of Kongu Tamil and his performance with a dash of humour with his onscreen wife Kovai Sarala was the highlight of the film. The film portrays various humourous situations that arise from misunderstandings between the characters and Kamal's portrayal of a simple man caught in a series of hilarious marital conflicts is both entertaining and relatable.