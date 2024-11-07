'Michael Madana Kama Rajan' to 'Panchathanthiram': Five comedy flicks of Kamal Haasan that are a must-watch

Kamal Haasan, a versatile actor, is known for his exceptional performances across multiple genres, including comedy. Here are a few films of the actor that shouldn't be missed.
This classic comedy, directed by Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, has Kamal Haasan playing quadruplets separated at birth, each with a distinct personality. The film is a delightful mix of slapstick, wit, and situational comedy, with Kamal's performance being a standout. The highlights of the film are Ulaganayagan's ability to play four different characters with distinct quirks, Ilaiyaraaja's mesmerising cast, and the ensemble cast comprising Nagesh, Manorama, Urvashi, Khushbu to name a few.
Helmed by Kamal Haasan himself, Avvai Shanmugi is a remake of the 1990 Hollywood film Mrs. Doubtfire starring Robin Williams. Kamal Haasan's ability to transition between Manohar and Avvai Shanmugi – the carefree father and the elderly woman – showcases his exceptional acting skills. The makeup, body language, and voice modulation he employs to play Avvai Shanmugi became iconic, and his portrayal is widely regarded as one of the finest examples of character transformation in Indian cinema.
Sathi Leelavathi, directed by the iconic filmmaker Balu Mahendra, has Kamal Haasan playing doctor Sakthivel, who has to step in for his friend who has an extramarital affair. The actor's delivery of Kongu Tamil and his performance with a dash of humour with his onscreen wife Kovai Sarala was the highlight of the film. The film portrays various humourous situations that arise from misunderstandings between the characters and Kamal's portrayal of a simple man caught in a series of hilarious marital conflicts is both entertaining and relatable.
This comedy drama, helmed by Moulee and scripted by Crazy Mohan, has Kamal Haasan playing stuntman called PKS. Sambandham is a character who is completely averse to the idea of marriage until he crosses path with doctor Janaki (Simran). Kamal Haasan's fantastic portrayal of the character and his chemistry with Simran is something to watch out for. The film also stars Abbas and Sneha.
Panchathathiram, is a comedy written and directed by KS Ravikumar, with dialogues by Crazy Mohan. The film stars Kamal Haasan as Ramachandramurthy, alias Ram. C. M, a pilot based out of Canada, who is a womaniser. The film also stars Jayaram, Yugi Sethu, Ramesh Aravind, Sriman, Simran, Ramya Krishnan, Urvashi, Aishwarya, Sanghavi, Vidhya Venkatesh, Nagesh and Devayani. Panchathanthiram is a delightful comedy that combines humour, mistaken identities, and situational absurdities, with Kamal Haasan’s brilliant performance anchoring the entire film.