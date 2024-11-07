Kamal Haasan’s most iconic films that redefined Indian cinema

Celebrating a living legend, Kamal Haasan, on his birthday is synonymous with celebrating the evolution of Indian cinema itself. Known for his unmatched versatility, Kamal’s performances have left an indelible mark, often venturing into roles that demand transformation and depth. Here’s a look at five films that highlight his brilliance across varied genres and complex characters.
In Sadma, Kamal delivers one of his most tender performances as Somu, a lonely school teacher who cares for a woman with retrograde amnesia (played by Sridevi). His portrayal of Somu’s innocence, devotion, and unrequited love is heartbreaking, especially in the film’s tragic climax. Kamal’s ability to convey Somu’s gradual attachment and vulnerability without overt expressions or dramatics made him relatable and deeply empathetic. Sadma remains memorable for his subtle and understated emotional depth, which became a benchmark for sensitive roles in Indian cinema.
In Mani Ratnam’s Nayakan, Kamal plays Velu Naicker, a character inspired by Mumbai underworld figure Varadarajan Mudaliar. His performance captures Velu’s evolution from a grieving son to a feared don, balancing ruthlessness with a vulnerable core. The actor's portrayal earned him a National Award, with scenes like his silent breakdown after his son’s death becoming iconic. Kamal’s intensity and restrained emotional shifts make Nayakan a classic, showcasing the grit and moral complexity of an underworld kingpin with an unforgettable finesse.
In Gunaa, the superstar embodies the psychologically complex character of a man with mental illness, driven by an obsessive love for an idealized woman. His portrayal is intense, raw, and unsettling, as he navigates Gunaa’s erratic moods, unhinged emotions, and fragile psyche. Kamal’s method acting shines here, especially in scenes of despair and disillusionment, where he dives deep into Gunaa’s disturbed mind with unnerving realism. The role demanded physical and emotional vulnerability, and his commitment brought Gunaa to life with haunting conviction, leaving audiences both disturbed and moved.
In Vishwaroopam, the actor takes on multiple roles, both as the lead actor and director, portraying a Kathak teacher who reveals his hidden past as a former RAW agent. His transformation into the multi-layered character of Vishwanath/Wisam is compelling, showcasing his ability to perform intense action sequences with ease while balancing shades of deception, vulnerability, and patriotism. Kamal’s meticulous direction and nuanced performance made Vishwaroopam an ambitious film that tackled complex themes, reaffirming his standing as an actor-director unafraid of pushing boundaries in Indian cinema.
In Vikram, Kamal Haasan made a powerful comeback to the action genre, portraying a retired intelligence officer who emerges from the shadows to take on a dangerous drug cartel. Even at 70, he exuded unmatched energy and authority, showcasing that his age is no barrier to delivering a formidable performance. His character embodies resilience, strength, and a quiet menace, captivating audiences with a presence that commands the screen. The film became a massive blockbuster, introducing Kamal’s enduring appeal to a new generation of fans. This role proves the actor's remarkable ability to reinvent himself, underscoring his timeless charisma in Indian cinema.