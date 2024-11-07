Kamal Haasan’s most iconic films that redefined Indian cinema

In Vikram, Kamal Haasan made a powerful comeback to the action genre, portraying a retired intelligence officer who emerges from the shadows to take on a dangerous drug cartel. Even at 70, he exuded unmatched energy and authority, showcasing that his age is no barrier to delivering a formidable performance. His character embodies resilience, strength, and a quiet menace, captivating audiences with a presence that commands the screen. The film became a massive blockbuster, introducing Kamal’s enduring appeal to a new generation of fans. This role proves the actor's remarkable ability to reinvent himself, underscoring his timeless charisma in Indian cinema.