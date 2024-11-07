The maverick filmmaker: Kamal Haasan’s unyielding vision & bold approach to cinema

As Kamal Haasan turns 70, we celebrate not only his unparalleled acting legacy but also the fearless, trailblazing contributions he has made behind the camera. A director, producer, and screenwriter of immense stature, Haasan has consistently defied convention, reshaping the contours of Indian cinema with his bold, unflinching approach to filmmaking. Whether crafting complex historical epics, tackling sensitive social issues, or blending genres, Haasan has never been one to play it safe—he’s always pushed boundaries, left audiences shaken, and stirred the very heart of cinema.

While Kamal Haasan is revered as an actor of immense talent, his vision as a filmmaker is equally profound. In a career that spans decades, Kamal has constantly demonstrated his unshakable commitment to cinema as both an art form and a tool for social change. Here’s a look at some of the defining moments of his filmmaking journey—a journey that continues to inspire and redefine what Indian cinema can be.