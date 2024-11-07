Celebrating Kamal Haasan’s legendary style moments: A cinematic chameleon’s transformations

As Kamal Haasan celebrates his 70th birthday, we take a journey through his illustrious career—a career that has not only redefined acting but also transformed the very essence of character design in Indian cinema. Few actors have embraced the art of transformation as boldly and brilliantly as Kamal, whose looks on-screen have become as iconic as the roles themselves. From the vengeful dwarf to the grizzled vigilante, Kamal Haasan’s style moments are as unforgettable as the characters he brings to life.

Over the years, Kamal Haasan has consistently pushed the boundaries of character portrayal, never shying away from the extreme physicality and meticulous detail required for his roles. His ability to immerse himself in radically different avatars—from whimsical comedy to intense drama—has made him a pioneer in film. Below, we revisit some of the most striking, transformative looks that have left an indelible mark on the history of Indian cinema.