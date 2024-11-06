Shruti Haasan on dinner conversations with father Kamal Haasan; says, they ‘usually revolve around cinema’

Actress Shruti Haasan admits that her dinner table chats with her father, veteran actor Kamal Haasan, almost always focus on cinema. When discussing life with a family of film icons, Shruti revealed in an interview, “I hate to admit it, but dinner conversations with dad usually revolve around cinema. Though, eventually, we do switch to other topics.”

Shruti, the daughter of Kamal Haasan and actress Sarika Thakur, has a rich cinematic background. Her parents married when she was one, later divorcing in 2004. The 38-year-old also has a younger sister, Akshara Haasan, who’s also an actress.

Shruti's journey in film began with a cameo as Vallabhbhai Patel’s daughter in Hey Ram, a Tamil-Hindi bilingual based on an attempt on Mahatma Gandhi's life. Recently, she appeared in Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire, a Telugu-language action thriller directed by Prashanth Neel, starring Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha, and Sriya Reddy.

Next, Shruti will share the screen with Rajinikanth in the upcoming Tamil action thriller Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, also starring Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Sathyaraj, and Upendra. Reflecting on working with Rajinikanth, she admitted, “I was nervous to work with Rajini sir, but he makes everyone comfortable. It’s been a wonderful learning experience.”

Shruti cherishes the stories of her father’s collaborations with Rajinikanth, with whom Kamal has worked in over 20 films. “It’s amazing to hear about their history and friendship. It’s a lesson in how cinema has evolved and how they’ve stayed on top, all while remaining so grounded,” she shared.