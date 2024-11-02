Shah Rukh Khan’s 59th birthday: Kamal Haasan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt wishes for the actor

It’s a day of celebration for fans worldwide as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 59. More than just a birthday, November 2 has become a festival for his devoted followers, who gather in massive numbers to express their admiration for the ‘King of Bollywood.’

Shah Rukh, who has revolutionised Indian cinema with his charismatic performances and record-breaking films, received an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry. Among the well-wishers was veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who took to social media to praise Khan’s ‘dignity and charm,’ and his ability to ‘light up screens and hearts alike.’