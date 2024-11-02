Shah Rukh Khan’s 59th birthday: Kamal Haasan, Kareena Kapoor share heartfelt wishes for the actor

It’s a day of celebration for fans worldwide as Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 59. More than just a birthday, November 2 has become a festival for his devoted followers, who gather in massive numbers to express their admiration for the ‘King of Bollywood.’
Shah Rukh, who has revolutionised Indian cinema with his charismatic performances and record-breaking films, received an outpouring of birthday wishes from fans and colleagues across the entertainment industry. Among the well-wishers was veteran actor Kamal Haasan, who took to social media to praise Khan’s ‘dignity and charm,’ and his ability to ‘light up screens and hearts alike.’
Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a throwback photo of the actor, highlighting his timeless appeal.
Farah Khan, a close friend of SRK, also posted a series of nostalgic pictures featuring the star alongside other Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif, and the late Sushant Singh Rajput. The photos captured moments from Khan’s 52nd birthday bash in Alibaug, showcasing the camaraderie and joy shared among the stars.
Adding to the celebratory spirit, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences paid tribute to Shah Rukh’s iconic entry scene in the 2001 blockbuster Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, further solidifying his legendary status.
As has become tradition, thousands of fans from around the world have gathered outside SRK’s Mumbai residence, Mannat, eager to catch a glimpse of their idol. According to reports, some dedicated fans have even camped outside his home for months, demonstrating the enduring power of ‘SRK craze.’ Social media is flooded with videos of fans dancing and chanting Khan's name, creating a carnival-like atmosphere. As the ritual goes, Shah Rukh is expected to appear on his balcony to greet his devoted fans with his signature wave and charm.
Shah Rukh’s birthday is a testament to his enduring legacy and the profound impact he has had on Indian cinema and popular culture. His charisma, talent, and connection with his fans have solidified his position as a true icon, ensuring that his birthday remains a momentous occasion for years to come.