Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's 'Karan Arjun' to re-release worldwide

Karan Arjun also featured notable performances from Rakhee, Kajol, Mamta Kulkarni, and Amrish Puri. The storyline revolves around two brothers reincarnated to avenge their mother, and the film is celebrated for its memorable soundtrack, including hits like "Yeh Bandhan Toh..." and "Bhangda Paale."

Rakesh Roshan shared his excitement on Instagram, stating, "Karan Arjun aa rahe hai! Witness the reincarnation across the globe in cinema halls from November 22nd, 2024."

Upon its initial release, the film was a massive success, running for over 50 weeks in 76 centers and becoming one of the highest-grossing films of 1995. Its enduring popularity is highlighted by iconic dialogues and themes of brotherhood that continue to resonate in pop culture. Produced by Rakesh Roshan's FilmKraft Productions, Karan Arjun remains a beloved classic in Indian cinema.