This Chennai restaurant’s new menu offers Italy in every bite

For the appetiser course, we tried both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The Melanzane parmigiana was a showstopper—soft layers of eggplant lovingly baked with rich tomato sauce and bubbling mozzarella, kissed with herbs, was a representation of home-style Italian cooking. The taste of it reminded us of lasagna.

On the other end, the Arrosticini abruzzesi — delicate lamb skewers marinated with rosemary—were smoky and tender. If you enjoy the raw and real taste of lamb, then this dish might be for you.

This was followed by one of the iconic dishes from Italy— gnocchi. The Gnocchi al pesto di basilico had potato gnocchi, which were pillowy and perfectly cooked, bathing in a fragrant green pesto that clung lovingly to every bite. It was unpretentious but utterly addictive.

The mains were equally enticing. The Crespelle con zucchine, peperoni e ricotta was a revelation —a delicate crêpe cradling gently roasted zucchini and peppers, all nestled within a generous layer of creamy ricotta and finished with a gratin-style cheesy crust. It felt light, fresh, healthy, and yet deeply satisfying.

The Pollo alla cacciatora—slow-braised hunter-style chicken—was hearty and rustic. The wine and tomato sauce had mellowed into a rich, herby gravy that paired wonderfully with the cloud-like polenta on the side.

We ended the meal with Tiramisu—an egg-free take on the Italian classic that didn’t skip a beat. The coffee-soaked dessert was perfectly spongy, layered with airy mascarpone cream that was light yet indulgent, offering that final note of sweetness we hadn’t realised we were craving.

Meal for two: INR 2,000 ++. 7 am to 11 pm. At Carnaby, Residency Towers, T Nagar.

