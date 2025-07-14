This Chennai restaurant’s new menu offers Italy in every bite

An authentic Italian fare is right outside your door if you are craving one in the city. Carnaby restaurant is renewing its menu with a new Italian edition, curated by Fiammetta Maggio Pereira, and we got a preview of the same. Fiammetta, a renowned Chennai-based chef, took inspiration from her home-cooked meals back in her native Sicily and brought them to the city through an indulgent spread.
The first dish in our Italian journey was Zuppa di funghi selvatici, a wild mushroom cappuccino served in a petite cup, adorned with a light truffle foam that felt luxurious on the palate. It was earthy, warm, and deeply comforting, with the richness of mushrooms balanced by the crisp, whisper-thin focaccia on the side. The soup set the tone: simple ingredients elevated by attention to detail.
The Beetroot carpaccio followed. A major credit of this dish goes to its presentation—visually arresting with its slices layered, it presented beetroot in a pleasant manner. Furthermore, the crunch of walnuts and a whisper of balsamic zest added just the right lift.
For the appetiser course, we tried both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options. The Melanzane parmigiana was a showstopper—soft layers of eggplant lovingly baked with rich tomato sauce and bubbling mozzarella, kissed with herbs, was a representation of home-style Italian cooking. The taste of it reminded us of lasagna.
On the other end, the Arrosticini abruzzesi — delicate lamb skewers marinated with rosemary—were smoky and tender. If you enjoy the raw and real taste of lamb, then this dish might be for you.
This was followed by one of the iconic dishes from Italy— gnocchi. The Gnocchi al pesto di basilico had potato gnocchi, which were pillowy and perfectly cooked, bathing in a fragrant green pesto that clung lovingly to every bite. It was unpretentious but utterly addictive.
The mains were equally enticing. The Crespelle con zucchine, peperoni e ricotta was a revelation —a delicate crêpe cradling gently roasted zucchini and peppers, all nestled within a generous layer of creamy ricotta and finished with a gratin-style cheesy crust. It felt light, fresh, healthy, and yet deeply satisfying.
The Pollo alla cacciatora—slow-braised hunter-style chicken—was hearty and rustic. The wine and tomato sauce had mellowed into a rich, herby gravy that paired wonderfully with the cloud-like polenta on the side.
We ended the meal with Tiramisu—an egg-free take on the Italian classic that didn’t skip a beat. The coffee-soaked dessert was perfectly spongy, layered with airy mascarpone cream that was light yet indulgent, offering that final note of sweetness we hadn’t realised we were craving.
Meal for two: INR 2,000 ++. 7 am to 11 pm. At Carnaby, Residency Towers, T Nagar.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @Appurvaa_