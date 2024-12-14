Discover this food haven in Chennai that is redefining comfort and aesthetics

If you are looking for a vibrant and aesthetic yet cosy café to hang out in the city, then Kreate by Kraft can be your top choice. Located inside the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) compound in Nandanam, this cafe founded by two architects, Anitha Mohan and Divya Anbumani, has now relaunched its menu and revamped its outdoor dining area.

As we stepped in, the cafe with its crafty and wooden look charmed us instantly. And we couldn’t wait to try out their new menu of Indian, Asian and Continental food options.

First up on the table was the Cheesy leek and chicken soup. The thick and creamy soup with well-cooked chicken set us up to what was to follow.

Japanese tempura prawn was the next dish we delved into. These plain and deep-fried prawns were crispy. However, it tasted better with the savoury dipping sauce. Then came the Creole chicken and butter-poached prawn skewers.

The Creole chicken skewers were juicy and slightly spicy. Whereas, the Butter poached prawns skewers were cooked to perfection and made us go for more bites.

One of our favourite dishes from the café was the Slow cooked chicken salad. The salad had tender chicken pieces, cucumber, tomato, and capsicum, among other vegetables. All the ingredients blended well in a mayo, minty walnut pesto, and sundried tomato chutney offering a distinctive yet comforting taste.

Thai veg curry was the next dish to be served on our tables. A fragrant and creamy curry, made with a medley of vegetables and simmered in a coconut milk base, was served with sticky rice. It would be safe to call it a soulful dish, with sweet, spicy, and tangy flavours.

We then decided to give their veg pizza a try. The veggie pizza called ‘I am a veggie’ was loaded with buffalo mozzarella cheese, corn, capsicum, and olives. Although it had a great cheese pull at first, we felt that the cheese could not hold the toppings together. It was tasty nonetheless.

The simple Formaggi pasta was another highlight from the menu. This pasta made with a creamy four-cheese sauce didn’t go wrong in any way.

Post pasta, we straightaway delved into the desserts. Our favourite was the Biscoff cheesecake. The creamy, velvety cheesecake, layered over a buttery biscoff cookie crust, offered a perfect blend of sweetness and spiced cookie flavour in every bite.

We also enjoyed their Chocolate marquise, which was a light and airy chocolate flavoured mousse, perfect for chocolate lovers out there.

Meal for one: INR 350++. 11 am to 11 pm. At CMRL, Nandanam.

