This new dining destination in Chennai is a cosy culinary haven
If you’re on the hunt for a cosy and charming dining experience in the city, then Una Villa can be a good choice. Nestled on the bustling streets of Nungambakkam, this newly launched restaurant and bakery offers a delightful mix of fusion and continental dishes that are sure to impress Chennai food lovers.
From the moment we stepped inside, the dim lighting and soothing ambience set the perfect mood for our dining adventure. We eagerly awaited the dishes, and the anticipation was met with an array of interesting flavours.
We knew we were on a good start as we tasted the soups for starters. The Seafood chowder, rich and creamy with a robust seafood essence, is a standout dish that you simply can’t miss. We also sampled the truffled mushroom soup, a harmonious blend of oyster, button and shiitake mushrooms. Mushroom enthusiasts will find this dish to be an absolute treat.
Moving on to small plates, we took Chef Elamparuthi Arumugam’s recommendations and ordered the kimchi fritters, chicken cheese pinwheel and ellipse onion lamb. The chef’s selections did not disappoint. The kimchi fritters were an innovative take on Korean banchan, featuring fried salt-fermented cabbage and radish, served with a spring onion mayonnaise that added just the right touch of creaminess.
The chicken cheese pinwheel was a delightful combination of tender chicken and cheese, perfectly balanced and served with a tangy roasted tomato dip and a side of veggies. The cheese was subtle and complemented the chicken beautifully without overpowering it.
One of the most visually striking dishes was the Ellipse onion lamb. The Asian-style, slow-roasted mutton was expertly cooked and cleverly stuffed inside an onion, offering a unique twist on the usual lamb curry.
Among our favourites was the medium spicy chicken pudi. This ghee-roasted chicken, wrapped in a delicate crepe, served with flavourful chicken-blended sauces, made for a tasty addition to the menu.
We were pleasantly surprised by the next dish, which arrived as a creamy cake, accompanied by cranberry jam, veggies and bread. This innovative dish, named Chicken Liver Pate, featured chicken liver presented in a cheesecake format. The combination of the chewy liver paste with the sweet-tart cranberry jam and garlic bread offered a truly unique taste experience.
For the main course, we tried the Rebuild Lobster. This dish was an absolute joy, as the lobster, which is gratinéed in cheese, melted in our mouth with each bite. The accompanying shrimp rice and prawn curry only elevated the entire experience to new heights.
We saved the baked beef mud pot for last, and it was the perfect way to conclude our culinary journey. The flavourful rice and tender beef pieces, cooked to perfection in a mud pot, wrapped up the meal on a high note.
Meal for two: INR 2,000. 11 am-11 pm. At Una Villa, Nungambakkam.
