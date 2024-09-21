This new dining destination in Chennai is a cosy culinary haven

If you’re on the hunt for a cosy and charming dining experience in the city, then Una Villa can be a good choice. Nestled on the bustling streets of Nungambakkam, this newly launched restaurant and bakery offers a delightful mix of fusion and continental dishes that are sure to impress Chennai food lovers.

From the moment we stepped inside, the dim lighting and soothing ambience set the perfect mood for our dining adventure. We eagerly awaited the dishes, and the anticipation was met with an array of interesting flavours.

We knew we were on a good start as we tasted the soups for starters. The Seafood chowder, rich and creamy with a robust seafood essence, is a standout dish that you simply can’t miss. We also sampled the truffled mushroom soup, a harmonious blend of oyster, button and shiitake mushrooms. Mushroom enthusiasts will find this dish to be an absolute treat.

Moving on to small plates, we took Chef Elamparuthi Arumugam’s recommendations and ordered the kimchi fritters, chicken cheese pinwheel and ellipse onion lamb. The chef’s selections did not disappoint. The kimchi fritters were an innovative take on Korean banchan, featuring fried salt-fermented cabbage and radish, served with a spring onion mayonnaise that added just the right touch of creaminess.