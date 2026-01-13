Delhi HC orders takedown of Bhuvan Bam’s unauthorised images from online platforms

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the removal of images of YouTuber and actor Bhuvan Bam that were uploaded and used on various platforms without his consent.

Bhuvan Bam’s unauthorised images to be taken down from online platforms

However, the court declined to pass any interim order on the broader issue of protecting his personality rights at this stage.

Justice Jyoti Singh observed that a prima facie finding on personality rights could not be given on the very first day of hearing. The court clarified that the issue would be examined in detail at a later stage and listed the matter for further hearing in February.

Bam had filed a civil suit alleging infringement of his personality and publicity rights, claiming that several entities and individuals had been unlawfully exploiting his name, image, voice, likeness, and other elements of his persona without authorisation, license, or permission.