Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sells his private jet 6 months after crimes convictions

Rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs has sold a prized possession as he battles the legal cases. The rapper is said to have sold his matte black private jet six months after his federal conviction on two prostitution-related charges back in July.

Here’s the latest update on the Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs conviction case

The rapper, 56, sold the Gulfstream G550 aircraft in October, reports a magazine.

A representative for Silver Air Private Jets, a private aviation company that previously managed charters for the aircraft, told ‘People’ they no longer manage the aircraft.

Their relationship ended in October 2025 following a change in ownership. FAA registry records confirm the Gulfstream G550, once owned by Combs' entity LoveAir LLC., was formerly associated with tail number N1969C. That tail number is no longer registered to that aircraft, the tail number is now T7-OKS, which indicates registration in San Marino.