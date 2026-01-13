Quiet power takes shape in a sculptural couture debut

Vazaneh: The First is defined not by excess, but by restraint, presence, and emotional clarity. The collection is a sculptural celebration, where power is expressed softly and strength is articulated through precision.
Founded by Prbhjiit Maniktala, Vazaneh is a modern couture house rooted in Indian craftsmanship and guided by sculptural aesthetics. Prbhjiit works closely with local artisans and ateliers while drawing from global art, architecture, and cultural histories. “My practice sits at the intersection of craft and concept, where emotion, structure, and storytelling come together through clothing,” she says. Her designs frame the woman, creating garments that feel regal and deeply personal.
Rooted in Indian craft, guided by global aesthetics
The central inspiration behind Vazaneh: The First lies in an exploration of contemporary womanhood—fluid, layered, and quietly powerful. “The collection reflects a woman who is rooted yet evolving, sensual yet self-possessed,” Prbhjiit explains. For her, modern femininity is not confined to softness alone, which is clearly defined by this collection, which is anything but subtle. “It’s about strength expressed with intention.”
For Prbhjiit, the creative process started with emotion and form. Abstract ideas—restraint, confidence, and duality—were translated into sculptural silhouettes and deliberate volumes. “Fabric manipulation, proportion, and negative space played a key role in grounding these ideas into wearable couture,” she notes. Architectural drapes, structured capes, sculpted blouses, and textured lehengas are featured in this collection, which is a delicate play between strength and softness.
She tells us that the most challenging pieces were the structured capes and sculptural drapes. Achieving architectural form while preserving movement and comfort required extensive prototyping. “The balance between rigidity and fluidity was crucial,” she explains. “Every seam and layer had to serve both form and function.”
Fabric selection played an equally crucial role. Banarasi silk lends heritage and depth, organza brings translucency, tissue adds luminosity, and satin offers fluid strength. “The fabric dictated the silhouette, not the other way around—it was an intuitive, form-led process,” Prbhjiit says.
Looking ahead, architecture and sculpture continue to shape her vision for couture. “They offer a language of structure, proportion, and permanence,” she reflects. “I see couture becoming more interdisciplinary—creating garments that feel timeless, intentional, and emotionally resonant rather than trend-driven.”
Prices start at Rs 60,000. Available online.
