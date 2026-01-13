Quiet power takes shape in a sculptural couture debut

Vazaneh: The First is defined not by excess, but by restraint, presence, and emotional clarity. The collection is a sculptural celebration, where power is expressed softly and strength is articulated through precision.

Founded by Prbhjiit Maniktala, Vazaneh is a modern couture house rooted in Indian craftsmanship and guided by sculptural aesthetics. Prbhjiit works closely with local artisans and ateliers while drawing from global art, architecture, and cultural histories. “My practice sits at the intersection of craft and concept, where emotion, structure, and storytelling come together through clothing,” she says. Her designs frame the woman, creating garments that feel regal and deeply personal.