Marquise, pear and oval cuts take centre stage in this contemporary jewellery edit

What is unique about the collections is the East-West setting that offers a sleek, fashion-forward silhouette that is unmistakably now.

The Allure and Ellipses collections perfectly capture the delicate balance between contemporary style and enduring grace—a key desire of today’s jewellery lovers.

“Allure embraces modern tastes with bold, sculptural designs and sharp, uncommon diamond cuts like marquise and pear. These pieces speak to today’s confident, expressive wearer who isn’t afraid to stand out. Yet, the craftsmanship and classic proportions ensure the look never feels fleeting or trendy for trend’s sake. Ellipse channels timeless elegance through the soft, balanced beauty of the oval cut, one of the most enduring diamond shapes. Its clean lines and fluid forms fit effortlessly into modern minimalism, offering versatility for everyday wear and special occasions alike,” he adds.

Price starts at Rs 90,000. Available online.

