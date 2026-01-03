Marquise, pear and oval cuts take centre stage in this contemporary jewellery edit

After the success of its flagship store in Mumbai, House of Quadri unveils its second retail destination in Delhi with the introduction of the brand’s most iconic design narratives. At its heart lie two exquisite edits, Allure and Ellipses, each reflecting the brand’s signature design language. The Allure collection reinterprets the marquise and pear cuts with a bold, modern sensibility. In contrast, Ellipses celebrates the oval cut with jewels that exude quiet sophistication.
East-West settings and sculptural silhouettes
Beyond its curated collections, House of Quadri also has bespoke creations. Clients can collaborate with the brand’s artisans to design rings that reflect their individuality whether marquise, oval, round, or an unconventional silhouette each transformed into an heirloom that carries personal meaning.
Vaibhav Karnavat, founder of House of Quadri, tells us that he believes fine jewellery should do more than sparkle—it should speak.
“The world of fine jewellery is evolving and there is a clear shift in what today’s consumers value—sustainability, unique design, everyday versatility, and deeper emotional meaning. Our collections feature 100 per cent lab-grown, IGI-certified diamonds that are sustainable, and guilt-free,” says Vaibhav who adds that fancy cuts will always have takers.
In 2026, Vaibhav sees minimal, versatile pieces growing in demand. “That is why we are focusing on jewellery that can be worn on daily. Jewellery is not made for the locker, but for your effortless everyday style. Shape-led design and customisation options allow both collections to reflect personal stories and not just classic styles,” he says.
What is unique about the collections is the East-West setting that offers a sleek, fashion-forward silhouette that is unmistakably now.
The Allure and Ellipses collections perfectly capture the delicate balance between contemporary style and enduring grace—a key desire of today’s jewellery lovers.
“Allure embraces modern tastes with bold, sculptural designs and sharp, uncommon diamond cuts like marquise and pear. These pieces speak to today’s confident, expressive wearer who isn’t afraid to stand out. Yet, the craftsmanship and classic proportions ensure the look never feels fleeting or trendy for trend’s sake. Ellipse channels timeless elegance through the soft, balanced beauty of the oval cut, one of the most enduring diamond shapes. Its clean lines and fluid forms fit effortlessly into modern minimalism, offering versatility for everyday wear and special occasions alike,” he adds.
Price starts at Rs 90,000. Available online.
