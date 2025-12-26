A fresh take on fine jewellery focuses on ethical sourcing and wearable design

The best jewellery on the market is not limited to the most expensive or exclusive pieces. What customers look for are meaningful pieces imagined as a dialogue between the creator and the wearer. Guided by this belief that luxury is personal, Embrace Diamonds, a new fine jewellery house founded by GIA-certified gemologist Suhaas Mahajan, champions a transparent and authentic approach to fine jewellery. Every diamond is IGI-certified, HUID-hallmarked, and ethically sourced, ensuring traceability and integrity at every step. Beyond the brilliance of the stone, it is the story behind each creation that makes the brand truly distinctive.
“Jewellery is not a possession—it’s a reflection. Every diamond holds meaning, and we help people understand what they wear and why it matters.” says Suhaas Mahajan, founder and creative director.
While studying the fine jewellery market, Suhaas noticed a significant gap—there’s an entire segment of affluent customers who want quality diamonds and bespoke designs but don’t have access to personalised service. “They’re either buying online from impersonal platforms or walking into stores where the experience feels transactional. What I saw was an opportunity to build a direct-to-consumer model where customers could actually work with someone who understands their preferences and budget,” he shares.
The brand works exclusively with certified diamonds. “Every stone comes with international certification that verifies its carat weight, cut, colour, and clarity. This is non-negotiable, as clients need to know exactly what they’re buying,” says Suhaas.
The focus is on versatile, wearable designs rather than trend-driven pieces. The collection includes everyday jewellery pendant sets, delicate rings, and minimalist bracelets that work across different occasions and dress codes. There’s also statement jewellery.
“Many jewellers create similar silhouettes. The distinction is in execution, and the difference is in precision. Our rings are engineered so they’re comfortable for daily wear, not just beautiful in photos. The settings are designed to protect the stone while maximising light. These are technical details most customers don’t think about, but they determine if you actually wear the piece or leave it in a box,” Suhaas explains.
The brand also handles custom designs incorporating non-traditional settings with existing stones or recreating something from scratch. “A client books an appointment either in-home or at our location. We discuss what they want and then present options and recommendations,” says Suhaas.
For existing heirlooms, the brand assesses the piece and discusses redesign options.
Price starts at Rs 35,000. Available online.
—manuvipin@newindianexpress.com
