A fresh take on fine jewellery focuses on ethical sourcing and wearable design

“Jewellery is not a possession—it’s a reflection. Every diamond holds meaning, and we help people understand what they wear and why it matters.” says Suhaas Mahajan, founder and creative director.

While studying the fine jewellery market, Suhaas noticed a significant gap—there’s an entire segment of affluent customers who want quality diamonds and bespoke designs but don’t have access to personalised service. “They’re either buying online from impersonal platforms or walking into stores where the experience feels transactional. What I saw was an opportunity to build a direct-to-consumer model where customers could actually work with someone who understands their preferences and budget,” he shares.