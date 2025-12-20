Bhawna Rao’s Under the Stars collection brings celestial drama to couture gowns

Draped corsets, fluid skirts, sculpted waists, and dramatic slits trace the delicate trails of stardust across the night sky.

The colour palette transitions from ethereal pastels like blush pink, pearl nude, and moonlit silver to cosmic hues of electric blue, radiant red, and nebula green. The universe’s dual nature has been captured beautifully with the interplay of softness and intensity— gentle yet fierce, calm yet endlessly alive.

Bhawna tells us that the collection was born from an intimate, almost ethereal moment—“that instant when a woman feels something shift within her, as though an entire universe has awakened under her skin.”

“I was captivated by the idea of inner constellations igniting: imagination expanding like stardust, confidence glowing brighter than the night sky. It’s that quiet yet powerful spark of femininity that inspired me—a sense of being limitless, luminous, and beautifully self-assured,” she shares.

To bring the cosmos to life, Bhawna created silhouettes that feel fluid, radiant and in perpetual motion, much like galaxies themselves. Draped corsetry mirrors the curved pathways of celestial orbits, while sculpted waists and dramatic slits evoke movement and energy. “The cosmic narrative becomes tactile with textures: crystals, sequins and fine glass beads are placed to emulate star clusters, nebula trails and shimmering astral light. Every surface catches and scatters light, mimicking the hypnotic glow of the night sky,” she explains.