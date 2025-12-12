Sustainable slow-fashion label from Chennai champions everyday elegance

“We wanted to create comfortable clothing rooted in slow fashion. Nadi began as a way to merge purpose with design and build something meaningful from the ground up,” say the founders.

The brand’s name, Nadi, translates to “pulse” in Tamil, reflecting its belief that clothing should feel instinctive, natural, and closely connected to the wearer. “Pulse reminds us that clothes should feel natural on the body. We design pieces that move with you, use breathable fabrics, and follow a mindful, steady production rhythm,” shares Priyadharshini.

Nadi focuses on premium-quality fabrics, crafted to hold their shape, endure repeated use, and offer comfort without compromising design. The brand works through a slow, sustainable production model that prioritises quality over quantity. “We wanted to create thoughtful, comfortable clothing rooted in slow fashion and Indian craftsmanship. Nadi began as a way to merge purpose with design and build something meaningful from the ground up,” says Shivani, who has built an all-women workforce in their manufacturing unit, sourcing every material locally and ethically.

So, how has a women-led unit shaped the brand? “It has created a culture of care, precision, and empowerment. Our team brings unmatched attention to detail and pride into every garment,” says Shivani.

As part of its commitment to responsible processes, Nadi reuses 99 per cent of the water involved in its dyeing operations through eco-friendly treatment systems. “Each garment is produced with care, intention, and respect for the environment and the people behind it,” says Shivani.

The brand has built an entire collection around “everyday elegance.” Is there a reason behind this? We ask, and Shivani replies, “Everyday elegance is effortless style—elevated, comfortable, and wearable anywhere. We wanted a collection that makes women feel put-together without trying too hard.”

The duo works only with premium fabrics that retain their structure and softness even after several washes. “Every fabric is tested for breathability, strength, and long-term wear,” adds Priyadharshini.

So, what has been the most rewarding part of building Nadi? “Seeing people feel confident and connected to our clothes, and watching our women-led team grow with us,” says Shivani as she signs off.

Prices range between Rs 1,950 and Rs 4,299. Available online.

