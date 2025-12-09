Masaba Gupta debuts Ghee-Shakkar collection at Art Basel Miami, celebrating Indian art and culture

Audiences will experience a specially curated showcase of 20 exclusive pieces, presented alongside the evocative poetry of Rupi Kaur. This year also brings an enriching parallel moment: experiencing Art Basel while hosting an event during Miami Design Week that celebrate Indian art, fashion, dance, and design. The event highlighted and supported the Indian artists exhibiting this year. Masaba and her team welcomed artist Rajiv Menon, who is showcasing his work at Art Basel, along with Art Basel Asia representative Angelle Le Siyang, as guest speakers.

“India has been my biggest source of inspiration and I carry India on my sleeve, now more than ever as we make our debut at Art Basel, Miami. I am not just representing India, but unleashing it,” says Masaba Gupta, founder and chief design officer. She will be presenting a 20-piece capsule collection comprising luxury clothing and fine jewellery for the very first time at Art Basel, Miami.

The collection, titled Ghee-Shakkar (clarified butter and sugar, a phrase symbolising auspicious beginnings and abundance), is a love letter to India and beyond.

“The narrative unfolds in black and white as well as in bursts of colour, finally culminating into a magnificent hot pink gulal. You will find motifs steeped in culture on the garments, drawing from cosmic patterns, ancient cityscapes, and the textures of an India that are both timeless and ever-evolving,” explains Masaba.

Through this showcase and her presence during Miami Design Week, Masaba aims to build meaningful global connections with art lovers and niche tastemakers, celebrating the richness of Indian art, culture, and heritage on one of the world’s most influential platforms.

For more updates, join/follow our WhatsApp, Telegram and YouTube channels.

https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029Vb677uz60eBXiDYheb0n

https://t.me/+qUK5DvyQQJI2NWFl

https://www.youtube.com/@IndulgeExpress