Space Gen: Chandrayaan trailer highlights the defining moment in India’s space journey

Jio hotstar has launched the trailer of Space Gen: Chandrayaan, a powerful, deeply human series inspired by real events that tells the untold story behind one of India’s greatest scientific comebacks, also where India rewrote history.

Makers release Space Gen: Chandrayaan trailer

The trailer takes viewers inside that moment of nervousness and thrill, giving viewers and adrenaline rush. The trailer also highlights the viral moment hen the newly appointed ISRO made chief the bold decision to trust the same team once again, and the journey toward redemption began.

Produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and directed by Anant Singh, Space Gen: Chandrayaan is a restrained, character-driven drama that shifts the lens from spectacle to the people behind the mission, their passion, personal sacrifices, and unwavering belief in restarting.

The series stars Nakuul Mehta, Shriya Saran, Danish Sait, Prakash Belawadi, and Gopal Datt.

A Jio hotstar spokesperson said, “Space Gen: Chandrayaan represents the kind of storytelling Jio hotstar is committed to, building stories that are distinctly Indian in spirit, ambitious in scale, and deeply human at their core. As a platform, we are focused on bringing defining moments from India’s journey to audiences through premium, creator-led narratives. Our collaboration with TVF enables us to tell this landmark story with authenticity and emotional depth, reinforcing JioHotstar’s vision of being the home for powerful stories that celebrate India’s progress, resilience, and belief in moving forward.”

Arunabh Kumar , Founder, The Viral Fever (TVF) & Showrunner/Creator Space Gen: Chandrayaan, said, “At TVF, we’ve always believed that the most powerful stories come from real people and real emotions. Space Gen: Chandrayaan is our tribute to the ordinary individuals who achieved the extraordinary by refusing to give up and helped India get a seat at the Space table. Collaborating with Jio hotstar & its team on a story of this scale & national importance has been incredibly special and enabling us to make India’s 1st OTT show in Space genre with Space Visuals.”