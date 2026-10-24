The F16s embrace sonic evolution with 'All Dogs Go To Heaven', a decade defining album

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With Wknd Frnds and Is It Time…?, the band’s writing became a little disjointed. We were constantly searching for time and space to keep recording. Is It Time came about during the pandemic which forced us into isolation — and there were certain aspects that appealed to us. With All Dogs Go To Heaven, we went in with this idea of going further into how we used to write songs: on terraces on beaten up and borrowed acoustic guitars, but mainly together.

Initially there was no agenda, we just wanted to spend time writing, so we put all the gear we’d amassed over the years into a lorry and sent it along with ourselves to a cottage in Ooty. To make as much music but to also see for ourselves if we still could.