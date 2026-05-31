An Indie sensation in the pursuit of creating something that bleeds and breathes

Nearly seven years after releasing his debut album as a solo artist, Josh Fernandez, better known as JBABE, returns with A Little Larger Than The Entire Universe, a title inspired by Fernando Pessoa’s poetry volume. With three tracks already out, no one would begrudge fans — who’ve, for the most part, patiently bided their time — for trying to piece together the essence of the album, especially after the long wait between releases.

Leaning into Soft Rock and Pop, with theatrical undercurrents and a touch of melancholy, Josh – who also fronts The F16s – delivers longing and catharsis. A dangerous combination on the best days and rocket fuel on the worst, the sonic shift from his previous work, evident in his latest singles Phantom Baby and Days I Will Endure, makes it quite difficult to keep one’s expectations in check. Ahead of the new record’s release, we caught up with JBABE for a brief chat on his musical vision, faith, and more.

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