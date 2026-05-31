An Indie sensation in the pursuit of creating something that bleeds and breathes
Nearly seven years after releasing his debut album as a solo artist, Josh Fernandez, better known as JBABE, returns with A Little Larger Than The Entire Universe, a title inspired by Fernando Pessoa’s poetry volume. With three tracks already out, no one would begrudge fans — who’ve, for the most part, patiently bided their time — for trying to piece together the essence of the album, especially after the long wait between releases.
Leaning into Soft Rock and Pop, with theatrical undercurrents and a touch of melancholy, Josh – who also fronts The F16s – delivers longing and catharsis. A dangerous combination on the best days and rocket fuel on the worst, the sonic shift from his previous work, evident in his latest singles Phantom Baby and Days I Will Endure, makes it quite difficult to keep one’s expectations in check. Ahead of the new record’s release, we caught up with JBABE for a brief chat on his musical vision, faith, and more.
Excerpts:
How would you describe the sonic direction you’ve taken with your new album?
There wasn’t an intentional sonic plan. The album just found its way, and I followed it. But I miss guitars in today’s pop music; It feels a little too clean without them. So, I made a mess with loads of guitars, orchestral strings, and a Juno.
Looking back, what sets A Little Larger Than the Entire Universe apart from your debut album?
The title is definitely shorter than my previous album (The notoriously long Play The Piano Drunk Like A Percussion Instrument Until The Fingers Begin To Bleed A Bit, another example of the artiste’s penchant for borrowing from the written word). Additionally, it took me a year and a half longer to finish. I was taking my time. I wanted something that bleeds and breathes. And that practice will habitually alienate a lot of my fans.
From some of the snippets you’ve shared on social media, one track on the new album seems inspired by your mother. Could you tell us more about it?
I grew up in a family where everyone sings – my parents played in a Jazz band together. Out of the blue, my mother sent me a voice note of her singing a Psalm. She never does that. But who doesn’t love the sound of their mother’s voice? I just drizzled some harmonies and a singular cello string to retain its fragility. Now, she lives forever through a record. Who knows, one day, when even I am fully forgotten, someone might find this album and hear this sweet old nightingale.Even the title on the album cover is in her handwriting.
You’ve incorporated biblical references while promoting music from the new record. What sort of role do scripture and faith play in your creative process?
Most music is a declaration of self. I know my last album was trying to fill a God-shaped hole with applause, awards and fleeting romance. I searched for something to love. My soul was starved of food because God was not yet within me, even though I was never without Him. You can hear the constant battle of this true love in the new record; now that my life is hidden in Him.
Beyond music, where do you draw creative inspiration from?
Music is the language of the spirit and rarely needs permission to enter your soul. You can especially recognise this in classical music, where not a single word is uttered, but a thousand emotions are felt. You can hear music in nature, in silence, in life itself. I guess it’s an infinite well you can drink from at any time.
Do you have plans to tour following the album’s release, and might Hyderabad make it onto the list?
Yes, a tour announcement is incoming. Hyderabad folks take so much convincing to step out for a live show, but attempts are being made to make it happen because I love the city!
A Little Larger Than The Entire Universe releases on June 10.
Email: anikagomez@newindianexpress.com
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