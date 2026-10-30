Begum Akhtar: A voice that refuses to fade

With her husband's support, she returned through a recording at All India Radio, Lucknow, where she sang the poignant dadra, Koyaliya mat kar pukar. The announcer was unsure how to address the artist, given that in her earlier avatar she had been referred to as a ‘Bai’, but was now a married lady. The recording engineer announced her to listeners as Begum Akhtar. The name stuck forever. And thus began another chapter – one filled with renewed happiness. She was known to be witty, mischievous and surrounded by friends, fans and admirers. A popular story goes that the Nawab of Rampur, smitten, gave her a silver chair. Complaining about him once, she was told by her friend Syeda Raza to just leave the man. "I will," she replied, "as soon as I get a table to match the chair."

She broke rules that mattered, bringing to the world of traditional music some feisty feminism! My Guru said she is said to be the first woman Ustani to tie the ganda, the sacred thread of the guru-shishya bond, on her women students, a ritual that had belonged only to men.

In a time when so much feels divided and shared histories are quietly fading, Akhtari’s rendition of Jigar's ghazal stands as a powerful testament to strength and resilience.

Hum ko mita sake, ye zamane mein dam nahin,

humse zamana khud hai zamane se hum nahi

Bai, Begum, Ammi. She was a trendsetter and an epoch maker, who set her own boundaries long before anyone called them that, and whose voice still finds new listeners. Press 'play' on any of her ghazals and you will hear why.

This article is written by Vidya Shah, who is a musician and director of 'Women on Record (Stories and Songs from the Gramophone Era)' and 'Akhtari- a Tribute to Begum Akhtar'.