BLACKPINK Wins Major Korean Arts Award: Why In-Person Reunion Is Cancelled

K-pop sensations BLACKPINK have sparked a wave of excitement across the globe after it was announced they are set to receive a prestigious group honour. The chart-topping quartet will be recognised at the 17th Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards in Seoul on October 29.

Blackpink win major Korean award but dash reunion hopes

This major accolade celebrates their immense contribution to Korean popular culture and their undeniable influence on the global music scene. Naturally, the announcement immediately fuelled intense speculation among fans. With the four superstars busy pursuing individual projects, many hoped this prestigious ceremony would finally bring them back together on the same stage.

However, the dream of a grand reunion might have to wait. Recent reports suggest that a highly anticipated physical appearance from the entire group is unlikely.