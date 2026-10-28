BLACKPINK Wins Major Korean Arts Award: Why In-Person Reunion Is Cancelled

K-pop sensations BLACKPINK have sparked a wave of excitement across the globe after it was announced they are set to receive a prestigious group honour. The chart-topping quartet will be recognised at the 17th Korean Popular Culture and Arts Awards in Seoul on October 29.
This major accolade celebrates their immense contribution to Korean popular culture and their undeniable influence on the global music scene. Naturally, the announcement immediately fuelled intense speculation among fans. With the four superstars busy pursuing individual projects, many hoped this prestigious ceremony would finally bring them back together on the same stage.
However, the dream of a grand reunion might have to wait. Recent reports suggest that a highly anticipated physical appearance from the entire group is unlikely.
Due to conflicting individual schedules, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa are not expected to attend the event in person. Instead, it is understood that the hitmakers will submit pre-recorded acceptance videos to express their gratitude for the coveted award.
While this unexpected twist may disappoint those eager to see them reunite, the recognition remains a monumental milestone for BLACKPINK. Their record-breaking global popularity has played a vital role in propelling K-pop to an unprecedented international audience.
Since dedicating time to their solo endeavours alongside their group commitments, Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé and Lisa have successfully built distinct musical and professional identities. Their thriving solo careers have only made the prospect of a full-group reunion even more thrilling for BLINKs, their fiercely devoted fanbase.
Even without a glamorous red carpet appearance, this latest award serves as a powerful reminder of the group's enduring legacy and unmatched cultural impact. Fans worldwide will undoubtedly tune in to celebrate the girls' latest achievement and catch a glimpse of their heartfelt video messages. As they continue to dominate the global entertainment industry both as a collective powerhouse and as individual stars, their influence shows no signs of slowing down.